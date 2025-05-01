Minister Oyetola Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Maritime Workers on International Workers Day

In a statement released on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, underscored the Federal Government’s dedication to advancing policies that safeguard the rights, welfare, and security of maritime workers across Nigeria.

Marking International Workers Day, also known as May Day, the minister saluted the resilience and industrious spirit of maritime personnel, including seafarers, dockworkers, port administrators, and regulators, whose daily efforts underpin Nigeria’s trade and economic prosperity.

Oyetola emphasized the ministry’s focus on investing in infrastructure, technology, and training to boost productivity and improve working conditions within the sector. “Our sector remains vital to the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he said, highlighting the maritime industry as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic framework.

He further assured that the ministry is committed to building a modern, secure, and thriving maritime environment that will generate jobs, foster innovation, and contribute to national development. The minister called for ongoing collaboration among government agencies, labour unions, and private stakeholders to ensure the maritime workforce remains competitive and future-ready.