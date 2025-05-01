Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Vows to Pursue Sexual Harassment Case Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has declared her unwavering commitment to pursuing the sexual harassment lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio until a legal resolution is reached.

This was conveyed in an official letter dated April 30, 2025, addressed to Akpabio’s lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba, in Abuja.

Agbakoba had earlier challenged the senator’s allegations, citing “significant inconsistencies” and demanding a retraction of what he described as “clearly false and unsubstantiated” claims. He pointed to contradictions, including the timing of the alleged harassment on December 8, 2023, and Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public praise of Akpabio the following day on social media, which she later deleted. The lawyer insisted that her failure to clarify these points necessitated the demand for retraction.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan stood firm, insisting her petition “represents the truth of the events complained about.” She criticized Agbakoba’s call for evidence outside the legal pleadings before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, where a related suit by Akpabio’s spouse, Unoma, is ongoing (Suit No. CV/816/25). She stated, “The assessment of evidence belongs to the courts alone,” and argued that the demand for proof outside court processes “indicates a broader misconception of what truly amounts to sexual harassment as prescribed in several global protocols.”





The senator further accused Akpabio’s legal team of attempting to use media campaigns to undermine the judicial process, emphasizing that “a litigant may not approbate in the courts and reprobate in the press.” She warned that circumventing court procedures risks undermining the rule of law, a principle Agbakoba has championed throughout his career.

This legal dispute follows Akpoti-Uduaghan’s earlier petition to the Senate and subsequent referral to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for investigation. The case continues to draw national attention as it unfolds in both legislative and judicial arenas.