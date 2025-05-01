NewsTop stories

President Tinubu Begins Two-Day Katsina Visit to Assess Security, Commission Projects

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will arrive in Katsina State on Friday for a two-day working visit, marking his first official trip to the state since assuming office in 2023, okay.ng reports.

The visit will focus on evaluating security challenges and inaugurating key infrastructure projects, including the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre and a newly completed 24km dual carriageway.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu will engage with stakeholders to address lingering insecurity in the region. The Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, built by Woerka Nigeria Co. Ltd., aims to modernize farming practices and boost food security in Northern Nigeria.

The President will conclude his visit by attending the wedding ceremony of Governor Dikko Radda’s daughter, underscoring the trip’s dual focus on governance and community relations.

