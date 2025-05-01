News

NLC Calls for Uniform Retirement Age of 65 for All Civil Servants on May Day

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
NLC President, Joe Ajaero
NLC President, Joe Ajaero

During the May Day celebrations held at Eagle Square, Abuja, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday made a significant demand for the government to raise the retirement age for all civil servants to 65 years or 40 years of service.

This call was led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who emphasized the need for parity across all public service sectors.

Ajaero stated, “It is imperative to extend the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges to all public servants.” This demand reflects the ongoing efforts by the NLC to ensure equitable treatment for all government employees.

The new retirement age for teachers, which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, currently benefits educators at all government levels.

In 2023, Ajaero had already indicated that the NLC would engage President Bola Tinubu in dialogue to push this agenda forward.

The demand comes amid broader May Day activities across Nigeria, where labour unions continue to advocate for workers’ rights and improved welfare conditions.

Previous Article President Tinubu Begins Two-Day Katsina Visit to Assess Security, Commission Projects

