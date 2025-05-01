NewsTop stories

Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Workers’ Welfare on May Day

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of Nigerian workers, whom he described as “the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth.”

In a message shared on his official X account, the President acknowledged the vital role played by all Nigerians-whether young or old, entrepreneurs or employees, in private or public sectors-in driving national development.

“Our administration has, and will continue to, prioritise workers’ welfare,” Tinubu said, pledging ongoing efforts to support the labour force. He concluded with a hopeful call: “Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

The President’s message came as the nation marked May Day, a day to honour workers’ contributions across all sectors. He emphasized the importance of building a more inclusive and fair economy where the dignity of labour is respected and rewarded. “Happy Worker’s Day, Nigeria!” he added.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dave Umahi Minister Umahi Confirms January 2026 Completion for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dave Umahi
Minister Umahi Confirms January 2026 Completion for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
News
Nigerian Workers Unite at Eagle Square for 2025 May Day Rally Amid Economic Challenges
News Top stories
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Vows to Pursue Sexual Harassment Case Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio
News
President Tinubu to Lead Groundbreaking of World’s Largest Cotton Factory in Ogun State
News
Minister Oyetola Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Maritime Workers on International Workers Day
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like