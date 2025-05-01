Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Workers’ Welfare on May Day

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of Nigerian workers, whom he described as “the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth.”

In a message shared on his official X account, the President acknowledged the vital role played by all Nigerians-whether young or old, entrepreneurs or employees, in private or public sectors-in driving national development.

“Our administration has, and will continue to, prioritise workers’ welfare,” Tinubu said, pledging ongoing efforts to support the labour force. He concluded with a hopeful call: “Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

The President’s message came as the nation marked May Day, a day to honour workers’ contributions across all sectors. He emphasized the importance of building a more inclusive and fair economy where the dignity of labour is respected and rewarded. “Happy Worker’s Day, Nigeria!” he added.