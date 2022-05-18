President of Senegal supports PSG midfielder, Idrissa Gueye, amidst homophobia accusations

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall has shown support for under-fire PSG defensive midfielder, Idrisa Gueye.

The Senegalese man refused to play for the French side over the weekend in order to avoid wearing the customized rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ rights.

In a Tweet translated from French to English, Sall said:

“I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected.”

Gueye is a Muslim from the predominantly Muslim West African country, Senegal.

He had similarly missed a game last year on account of not showing support towards the LGBTQ+ community.