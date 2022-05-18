Sanwo-Olu announces total ban on Okada in Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday announced a total ban on commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada in some local governments in the state.

Okay.ng understands that the governor made this announcement while speaking with all divisional police officers and area commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the local governments affected by the ban include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

“This is a total ban which will be effective from June 2022. This is the first phase of banning that we will be embarking on,” he said.

The governor asked the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies to enforce the ban.