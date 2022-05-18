Alleged N80bn fraud: Finance minister suspends accountant-general

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has suspended the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, from office over his alleged involvement in N80billion fraud.

Okay.ng had reported that the Idris was arrested on Monday by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the EFCC, he was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

However, the finance minister in a letter marked HMFBNP/AGF/SUSPENSION/5/2022 and dated 18th May, 2022 said the suspension became necessary “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406”.

“Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May, 2022,“ the statement reads.

“During this period, you are not expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

“it is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules.”