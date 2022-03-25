2022 WCQ: Ghana, Nigeria clash ends goalless

Nigeria had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Ghana on Friday after VAR overruled a decision to award the visitors a penalty in the first leg of a World Cup play-off.

A review of the decision in the closing stages of the West African showdown in Kumasi found that Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba was fouled before he handled the ball.

Ghana came closest to breaking the deadlock with Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulling off a superb save to deny Fatahu Ishaku in the first half.

The second leg of the game will take place in Abuja on Tuesday.

