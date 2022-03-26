President Buhari approves the appointment of 4 new Permanent Secretaries and the Solicitor-General of the Federation

This was made known in a statement by the Deputy Director, (Press and Public Relations) in Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi, dated Friday March 25th, 2022.

According to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known on Friday 25th March, 2022 in Abuja, the appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin, where applicable, are as follows:

Ogbe Mary Ada (Benue) Shehu Ibrahim (Jigawa) Daju Kachallom Shangti (Plateau) Jedy-Agba Beatrice Ejodamen, Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent, Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice

A date will be announced in due course for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees.