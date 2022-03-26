Photos: Army uncovers wreckage of missing Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered wreckage of Alpha Jet aircraft which went missing almost one year ago in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The Army made this announcement in a brief statement on Saturday.

It can be recalled that the aircraft (NAF 475), which had two crew members on board, had gone off the radar on March 31, 2021.

The statement reads: “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021.

” Further exploitation ongoing.”