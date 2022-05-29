President Buhari and wife, Aisha return to Abuja The President, who was accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari, has returned to Nigeria after attending the AU Extraordinary Summit which was held from 25th May 2022 - 28th May 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned back to Nigeria after participating in the Extraordinary Session of Assembly of Head of State and Government held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Okay.ng recalls that the President had departed Abuja, the country’s capital on 26th May to grace the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari.