Kano State Varsity renamed after Dangote

Adamu AbubakarMay 29, 2022
Kano University Of Science And Technology, Wudil (KUST)

The Kano State Government during the weekend has announced its renaming of the Kano State University of Science and Technlogy (KUST), Wudil, after Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Nigeria and Africa according to Forbes.

Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information has confirmed.

The Commissioner in a statement said “henceforth the institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.”

Malam Garba further explained that the change was made following a recommendation by the university’s visitation panel.

