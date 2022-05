Buhari departs for AU Extraordinary Summit in Equatorial Guinea

Buhari departs for AU Extraordinary Summit in Equatorial Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea this afternoon. Okay.ng has learned.

Buhari will be attending the AU Extraordinary Summit. Before his departure he met with Vice President.

Tolu Ogunlesi, a Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President has disclosed.