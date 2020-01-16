Presidency Warns Leaders to Regulate Speech to Avoid Another Civil War

The Nigerian Presidency has called on all leaders and parties to watch their utterances to avoid another civil war in Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Buhari, on behalf of the Presidency issued this warning in a statement on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

According to Shehu, war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting, and political corruption.

He, therefore, stressed that a common memory needs to be forged that could serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“As the nation commentates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated,” the statement reads partly.

“The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting, and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognize them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide.

“We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

“There were no victors in this war. Yet in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain.

“Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”