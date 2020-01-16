IMN slams El-Rufai over continued detention of El-Zakzaky

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has attacked Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, over the continued detention of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Okay.ng understands that the Shiites in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, responded to El-Rufai over his comment on the call for El-Zakzaky’s release

The Kaduna State Government led by El-Rufai had earlier vowed that the Shiites leader won’t be released from detention.

According to the State Government, El-Zakzaky is currently being detained for the crimes he committed in Zaria for over 30 years.

Reacting to vow made by the State Government, Musa speaking on behalf of IMN members said that no amount of misuse of state power would stop justice from catching up with him, the group further stated that justice will be served in El-Zakzaky’s case.

“With increasing pressure on the Buhari regime from home and abroad occasioned by the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to investigate the crimes against humanity committed by this regime during the Zaria Massacre of 2015, there have been increased efforts at belittling the matter and trivializing the issues,” the statement reads.

“This reached a peak in the last hours when the Kaduna state governor, Nasiru El-Rufai was rattling half-truths and pathological lies, for which he has come to be known.”

“On the contrary, after the criminal invasion of the Sheikh’s residence in December of 2015 and the subsequent killing of hundreds of his supporters including his sons and relatives by Officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Sheikh and his wife were shot at and arrested. The Sheikh and his supporters were the victims of state terror and crimes and not the perpetrators.”

“They also declared that the wife was not in detention but “merely keeping her husband company” and that she was free to walk out anytime she so wishes. So, what crimes is Elrufai referring to?”

“The government has remained in contempt of that order. Clearly, Elrufai, like the master he is working for, General Buhari, has no respect for the rule of law”.

In other news, It can be recalled that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said the federal government can’t release El-Zakzaky because he is being prosecuted by a state government.