The Presidency has said robbers tried to burgle the residence of Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful,” he tweeted.