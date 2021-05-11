PHOTOS: Buhari meets Services Chiefs, others in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday is presiding over over another Security Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are the Minister of Defence, retired Major-General Bashir Magashi; the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Major-General Babagana Monguno; Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo; and the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba.

The meeting is also being attended by Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo.