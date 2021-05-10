FG reimposes COVID-19 restrictions

The Federal Government has reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Head of Technical Secretariat of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mukhtar Mohammed, made this announcement while briefing reporters on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, with the restrictions imposed, mass gatherings in public spaces have been restricted to 50 people at any given time.

Access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask while government meetings and travels have been limited to the virtual platform.

According to Mohammed, the government has directed that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and the nationwide 12am to 4am curfew will be in force until further notice.

He added that only essential international travels would be encouraged, and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.

The PSC member, however, stated that there was no limitation to intra-state travel.