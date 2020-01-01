Less than a minute

Premier League: Manchester City vs Everton – Official Starting Line Up

Manchester City kicks off the New Year with a home game against the resurgent Everton football club.

Everton has gone two matches unbeaten ever since Carlo Ancelotti replaced sacked manager Marco Silva.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be hoping for another home victory after defeating Sheffield Wednesday.

Both teams have unleashed their starting lineup ahead of the clash scheduled in an hour.

Manchester City starting lineup:

Bravo C. (G), Cancelo, De Bruyne, Fernandinho (C), Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Garcia, Gundogan, Mahrez, Mendy, Rodri.

Subs: Aguero, Carson (G), Angelino, Silva B, Silva D, Sterling, Walker

Everton starting lineup:

Pickford (G), Mina, Holgate, Digne, Delph, Coleman (C), Calvert-Lewin, Bernard, Richarlison, Sidibe, Sigurdsson.

Subs: Baines, Davies, Moise Kean, Stekelenburg (G), Tosun, Walcott, Michael Keane