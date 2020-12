Veteran Nollywood filmmaker,Chico Ejiro is died in the early hours of Friday, 25th December.

The filmmaker who died from seizure had just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

He’s married to Joy Ejiro and their marriage is blessed with four kids.

Chico Ejiro is regarded as the best director of Nollywood with the highest number of released movies.