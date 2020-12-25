Bbnaija: Gifty Powers Welcomes Second Son
Former housemate of the Big brother naija season two, Gifty Powers has welcomed her second son on Christmas day.
Gifty welcomes her first child a girl, Alisha three years back and she’s now blessed with a bouncing baby boy.
Her post clearly shows the baby was born on September but she choose to keep it away from social media untill now.
Gifty who’s a mother of one took to her Instagram handle to share the good news to her fans.
Sharing photos of her baby bump, she said the baby has made a mom again and has given her reason to be loved again.
She captioned the photos:
Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you.
You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.
You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.
I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.
Merry Christmas from my son and i.
Love Mom.
•
**** Alisha’s little brother.
who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life.
#motherOf2
#Girl&Boy
#SeptemberBoy