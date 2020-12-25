Bbnaija: Gifty Powers Welcomes Second Son

Former housemate of the Big brother naija season two, Gifty Powers has welcomed her second son on Christmas day.

Gifty welcomes her first child a girl, Alisha three years back and she’s now blessed with a bouncing baby boy.

Her post clearly shows the baby was born on September but she choose to keep it away from social media untill now.

Gifty who’s a mother of one took to her Instagram handle to share the good news to her fans.

Sharing photos of her baby bump, she said the baby has made a mom again and has given her reason to be loved again.

She captioned the photos:

Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you.

You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.

You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.

I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.

Merry Christmas from my son and i.

Love Mom.

•

**** Alisha’s little brother.

who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life.

#motherOf2

#Girl&Boy

#SeptemberBoy