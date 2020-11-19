Popular CCC Genesis Global Prophet jailed for fraud

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Wednesday convicted a popular Lagos-based cleric, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, of fraud charges.

Ogundipe, who is the Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis parish, had been dragged to court on the complaint of a London-based architect, Mrs Olaide Williams-Oni, who accused him of obtaining a total of N17m from her with the promise to help her procure some landed property.

The prophet was prosecuted on seven counts but was found guilty on two by Justice Olabisi Akinlade.

The judge dismissed five of the charges for lack of evidence.

The judge sentenced Ogundipe to one year’s imprisonment on each count, but said the prison terms would run concurrently.

In her testimony before the court, Williams-Oni had told the court that she met the cleric in 2002 during her visit to Nigeria when she was taken to his church for prayers by her step-sister.

Ogundipe was first arraigned in 2007.