NCDC records 236 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 18th, announced 236 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states.
The states with the 236 new cases are;
- Lagos-142
- Ogun-19
- Kaduna-15
- FCT-14
- Imo-14
- Rivers-14
- Plateau-6
- Katsina-3
- Ekiti-2
- Jigawa-2
- Oyo-2
- Cross River-1
- Kano-1
- Taraba-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th November, there are 65,693 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
61,457 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.