NCDC records 236 new cases of Coronavirus

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 18, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 18th, announced 236 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states.

The states with the 236 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-142
  2. Ogun-19
  3. Kaduna-15
  4. FCT-14
  5. Imo-14
  6. Rivers-14
  7. Plateau-6
  8. Katsina-3
  9. Ekiti-2
  10. Jigawa-2
  11. Oyo-2
  12. Cross River-1
  13. Kano-1
  14. Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th November, there are 65,693 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,457 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.

