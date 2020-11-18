NCDC records 236 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 18th, announced 236 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states.

The states with the 236 new cases are;

Lagos-142 Ogun-19 Kaduna-15 FCT-14 Imo-14 Rivers-14 Plateau-6 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Jigawa-2 Oyo-2 Cross River-1 Kano-1 Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th November, there are 65,693 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,457 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.