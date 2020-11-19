EndSARS: CNN should be sanctioned for investigation on Lekki shootings – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has called for the sanction of American cable network, CNN, over its report on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

Mohammed said this while reacting to CNN’s report on the incident at a press conference in Abuja.

According to the minister, the foreign news medium should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting.

He described the event of October 20, 2020 as a “massacre without bodies”, insisting that not a single body has been produced or a single-family has come out to claim their family member was killed at the Lekki tollgate.

The minister alleged that CNN relied on social media video without verification to produce its report. “This should earn CNN a serious sanction for irresponsible reporting,” Mohammed said.

He also said some “unscrupulous persons” including celebrities circulated fake news on the social media that aggravated the violence that trailed the two-week demonstration.

More to come…