HeadlinesNews

Popular British actor, Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 16, 2020
Less than a minute
Idris Elba
Idris Elba

British actor, Idris Elba, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old confirmed on Twitter that he had recently been exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus, also known as Covid-19.

He appeared in a video with his wife Sabrina, who he explained hasn’t been tested, and that neither of them are showing symptoms.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close