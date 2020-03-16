Court of Appeal vacates order suspending Oshiomhole as APC chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has stopped the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okay.ng recalls that Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, had on March 4, 2020, made an order suspending Oshiomhole.

However, in a bench ruling delivered by a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, on Monday, ordered a stay of execution of the FCT High Court’s order.

The court ruled that the order would remain binding pending the hearing of Oshiomhole’s motion for interlocutory injunction slated for Friday.

The panel also unanimously restrained the respondents including the police and the Department of State Service from further giving effect to the suspension order.

