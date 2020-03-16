News

Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw call for removal of Senator Elisha Abbo as AGN patron

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 17, 2020
Less than a minute

Nollywood actresses, Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw have called for the removal of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Hilda had earlier on Monday bitterly said an abuser of women can not be a patron of AGN.

She said: “An abuser of women as patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse of the rights of all females in the creative industry. Consequently, Senator Abbo #Sextoysenator must be delisted from our list of patrons now…”

Following Hilda’s call, Kate also took to her Twitter handle directed her demands to the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas.

She tweeted: “Emeka Rollas, I cannot find your handle on Twitter, my name is Kate Henshaw and I do not mince words when I say @AbboElisha is not worthy to be a patron of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria…”

In July 2019, Abbo was caught on camera physically assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close