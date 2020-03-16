Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw call for removal of Senator Elisha Abbo as AGN patron

Nollywood actresses, Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw have called for the removal of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Hilda had earlier on Monday bitterly said an abuser of women can not be a patron of AGN.

She said: “An abuser of women as patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse of the rights of all females in the creative industry. Consequently, Senator Abbo #Sextoysenator must be delisted from our list of patrons now…”

Following Hilda’s call, Kate also took to her Twitter handle directed her demands to the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas.

She tweeted: “Emeka Rollas, I cannot find your handle on Twitter, my name is Kate Henshaw and I do not mince words when I say @AbboElisha is not worthy to be a patron of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria…”

In July 2019, Abbo was caught on camera physically assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop.