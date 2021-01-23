Police IG orders arrest of Sunday Igboho over eviction notice to herdsmen

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho over the eviction notice he issued to herdsmen.

Okay.ng recalls that that Sunday Igboho had given the herdsmen in Igangan in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo a week to vacate over killings.

He had accused herders and Fulanis, including the Seriki Fulani, Saliu Kadri, of being behind the rising insecurity in the area.

Following the expiration of the notice on Friday, Igboho stormed the community to chase them out.

However, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu during a BBC Hausa programme on Friday confirmed that the arrest order by the IGP.

According to Shehu, they were facing difficulties in prosecuting the perpetrators due to the interference of human rights groups by the government.

He added that the current order of the police boss was to arrest Sunday Igboho, take him to Abuja and charge him in court.