Mercedes Benz tipper crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a a Benz in a fatal accident that occurred in Umuazu Nteje in Anambra State on Friday, January 22.

The incident was confirmed in a statement released by the Public Education Officer for Anambra State Sector of FRSC, Edor Florence N.(SRC) said the tragic incident occured between Udoka Nwoya, the driver of Mercedes Benz Tipper with registration number XA 156 EFR, and the unidentified motorcyclist who doesn’t have a registration number at about 11.10am

The education officer identified that reckless driving was the cause of the t.

She said the motorcyclist was taken to Chira hospital Awkuzu where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at Wisdom Mortuary Nteje.

The relatives of the motorcyclists have not been identified as of the time of compiling this report.