Nigeria records 2,314 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter January 23, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 2,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 22nd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-831, Kaduna-545, FCT-235, Plateau-127, Nasarawa-80, Oyo-72, Delta-65, Rivers-64, Kano-46, Ogun-46, Bayelsa-30, Gombe-30, Abia-28, Osun-27, Edo-25, Ondo-14, Sokoto-12, Zamfara-10, Bauchi-8, Imo-5, Jigawa-4, Ekiti-4, Borno-4 and Niger-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 22nd January, there are 118,969 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

94,877 patients have been discharged with 1,497 deaths across the country.

