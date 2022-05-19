Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Greenfield University, other suspects

The Police have apprehended some notorious kidnappers, including the infamous killers of the Greenfield University students in Kaduna.

This was made known in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Okay.ng recalls that in 2021, some students of the university were abducted and killed by their abductors.

The arrested suspects, Aminu Lawal (aka Kano), and Murtala Dawu (aka Mugala), both working in synergy with Yellow Ashana, a kidnap kingpin, confessed to the murder of the students, two police officers and one vigilante in 2021.

Others arrested include a five-man-trans border stndicated who carried out kidnapping operations in Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha and Kesu in Cameroon.

A total of 61 firearms and two million Naira cash were recovered from the suspects in the course of investigation.

All the suspects will be arrainged in court on completion of investigations.