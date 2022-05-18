Alleged N47bn fraud: EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arrested Nsima Ekere, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren, who confirmed it to Channels Television.

Nsima was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom in the 2019 elections. He also lost the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election to Governor Emmanuel Udom in 2015.

He was the agency’s Managing Director between 2016 and 2018.