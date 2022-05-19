Sen. Shekarau dumps APC, defects to NNPP

Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano – APC) has defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Okay.ng has learned.

Shekarau said this at a news conference in Kano.

He said that he defected alongside his supporters, saying that he would seek re-election to the Senate on the NNPP platform.

Shekarau said that he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the leadership of the party in the state failed to fulfil its promises of carrying alongside his supporters in the scheme of things.

“In spite of our immesurable contributions , our members were dismayed by lack of corresponding appreciation and reciprocal gesture by the state leadership.

“As loyal party members and conscious of our shared obligations as residents and indigenes of Kano state, to render to the administration the required advisory and support to succeed, we persevered and continued to explore avenues to reach out to the government.

“It is regrettable to state that all our efforts are subtly blocked and often turned down.

“Against this sordid background, our members noted that such incidents were assuming the form of a rule rather than exception and expressed the shared concern that it seemed to be a deliberate scheme to isolate and exclude my supporters and other political associates, the G7 and I from from political engagements by the APC and the state government,” he said.

Shekarau said that state congresses of the party were not conducted in line with the stipulated guidelines. (NAN)