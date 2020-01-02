Police arrest ‘brain’ behind failed Abuja bank robbery

The Nigeria Police have arrested the suspected ‘brain’ behind the robbery attack at FirstBank branch in Mpape, Abuja.

Anjuri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command, on Thursday confirmed that the suspect is in their custody.

However, he didn’t give more details on the arrest.

It can be recalled that the police, soldiers trapped the gang of armed robbers who stormed the bank on Saturday.

One of the armed robbers was shot to death while the Police arrested the other four others.