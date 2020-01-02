Falana asks Malami to release El-Zakzaky, wife

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has written a letter to the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, asking him to order the release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeinat.

Falana, in the letter dated on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, titled “Request for compliance with court orders in favour of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and Hajia Zeinat El-Zakzaky” urged Malami to obey the several court orders directing the Shiite leader to be released on bail.

“In view of the recent decision of the Federal Government to comply with all court orders, we have the instructions of our clients to request you to ensure compliance with the valid and subsisting orders of the Federal High Court and Kaduna State High Court concerning them,” the letter reads partly.

Falana in the letter said he does not agree with Malami’s explanation that only the Kaduna state government under Nasir El-Rufai that can release El-Zakzaky.

He noted that it had been the federal government and the executive that had been explaining why El-Zakzaky remained in detention and not the Kaduna government.

Falana said, “However, following the release of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) from illegal custody last week, you were reported to have said that our clients could only be released by the Kaduna State Government. With respect, your position has failed to take cognisance of the fact that your office, the Presidency and the State Security Service had up till last month, repeatedly given contradictory reasons to justify the disobedience of the aforesaid court orders for the release of our clients.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge you to use your good office to review your position and ensure the immediate and unconditional compliance with the valid and subsisting orders of the Federal High Court and the Kaduna State High Court concerning our clients. This request is in line with the new policy of the Buhari administration to operate under the rule of law.”