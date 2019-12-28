Police arrest four, kill one in failed Abuja bank robbery

The FCT Police Command has arrested four persons and killed one who were involved in a failed robbery at First Bank in Mpape area of Abuja.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that one of the robbers who tried the escaped was shot dead.

The robbers were trapped inside the banking hall for many hours following the arrival of the police who surrounded the building.

Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of Police, confirming the incident said:

“It is a foiled bank robbery; We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed.

“Investigation has commenced to determine how they entered the bank and other things.”