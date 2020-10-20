Plateau imposes 24-hrs curfew in Jos North, Jos South

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has imposed a 24 hours curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State to stop loss of lives, burning of vehicles, places of worship and looting of business center centres by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Jos.

Lalong, who addressed Plateau people on the ENDSERS protests and breakdown of law and order in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas regretted how the peaceful protests turned into violence.

“I have directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm today Tuesday, October 20, 2020 till further notice. By this directive, all forms of protests are hereby banned in the two Local Governments Areas of Jos North and Jos South.”

He said it is unfortunate that the ENDSARS protests that have being going on in the few days in the state has degenerated into violence when hoodlums took advantage of it to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“Government has watched closely these protests which are normal in a democracy that guarantees the rights of citizens to ventilate their grievances over any matter.

“It is rather unfortunate that in the past few days, the #ENDSARS protests which began as peacefully have gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums have attacked and molested innocent citizens who are going about their normal businesses.

“This development took a new turn on Tuesday 20th October 2020 when the protests led to the destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along the Ahmadu Bello way as well as the burning of a place of worship along Gyero Road in Bukuru. In addition, three deaths have been recorded.

“I summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting to evaluate the situation and take decisive actions to stop further escalation. Having received briefing from security agencies and after a careful assessment of the situation, Government is left with no choice than to impose a curfew to stop further loss of lives and properties.”

He directed security agencies to ensure that the curfew is enforced as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

Lalong said all public and private businesses are to shutdown activities immediately while parents are strongly advised to rein in their children, youth and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He said only those on essential services will be allowed to move around to their duty posts.