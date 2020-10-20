EndSARS: Lagos govt react as ‘security operatives’ open fire at Lekki toll gate

The Lagos State Government have reacted after security operatives at Lekki toll gate opened fire on peaceful protesters.

In a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, HC, Information and Strategy, on Tuesday, the government had ordered an investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.

“He advises Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.

“The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.”