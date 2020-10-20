IG deploys anti-riot police nationwide

The Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed anti-riot police officers nationwide to quell the crisis following the #EndSARS protests.

The police disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit — the Police Mobile Force (PMF) — to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country,” the police tweeted.

This is coming after protests in some parts of the country turned violent.