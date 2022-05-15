PHOTOS: Soludo meets Nnamdi Kanu

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Soludo, who announced his visit early Sunday said, it was aimed at finding lasting peace to the issue of insecurity in the South East.

“He (Nnamdi Kanu) expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless ‘sit at home’ perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB,” Soludo said.

