Oga Sabinus, Funke Akindele, others shine at the AMVCA 2022 [Full Winners List]

The grand finale of AMVCA 2022 (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) eighth edition which was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos has ended in glamour and style.

The award show which kicked off on Sunday, May 8 with series of event consisting of fashion runaway show, content creators brunch, young filmmakers day, culture and food festival day.

The grand finale was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’ Bonang Matheba.

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Dressed Female at the event, while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash price of N500,000.

Pascal Aka and Raquel from the movie ‘Gold Coast Lounge’ won the Best Soundtrack category walking away with one million Naira.

Nigerian actress, producer, Teniola Aladese won the Trailblazer award, going home with a cash price of one million naira, and also an extra gift of $2,000 dollars from the Hollywood star, Tasha Smith.

Here is the full list of winners for the AMVCA 2022:

Best Actress In a Drama

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actor in a Drama

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Broda Shaggi – Dwindle

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowummi Dada – Country Hard

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo

AMVCA Trailblazer Award

Teniola Aladese

Best Director

Ramsey Nouah – Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story

Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)

Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)

Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack – Amina

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Freddy Feruzi – Obambo

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Rogers Ofime for Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)

Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak

Best Short Film Or Online Video

Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described

Best Online Social Content Creator

Oga Sabinus – Mr Funny

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar

Best Movie (West Africa)

Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

The Rishantes’ – Dimbo Atiya