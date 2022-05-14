Oga Sabinus, Funke Akindele, others shine at the AMVCA 2022 [Full Winners List]
The grand finale of AMVCA 2022 (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) eighth edition which was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos has ended in glamour and style.
The award show which kicked off on Sunday, May 8 with series of event consisting of fashion runaway show, content creators brunch, young filmmakers day, culture and food festival day.
The grand finale was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’ Bonang Matheba.
Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Dressed Female at the event, while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash price of N500,000.
Pascal Aka and Raquel from the movie ‘Gold Coast Lounge’ won the Best Soundtrack category walking away with one million Naira.
Nigerian actress, producer, Teniola Aladese won the Trailblazer award, going home with a cash price of one million naira, and also an extra gift of $2,000 dollars from the Hollywood star, Tasha Smith.
Here is the full list of winners for the AMVCA 2022:
Best Actress In a Drama
Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze – Rattlesnake : The Ahanna Story
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Funke Akindele-Bello – Omo Ghetto the Saga
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Broda Shaggi – Dwindle
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowummi Dada – Country Hard
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola – Jankariwo
AMVCA Trailblazer Award
Teniola Aladese
Best Director
Ramsey Nouah – Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story
Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)
Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)
Jim Lively and James Nelson – Amina
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen – Introducing The Kujus
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Atta Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto The Saga
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack – Amina
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Freddy Feruzi – Obambo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Rogers Ofime for Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy – Alasie
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
Uche Nnanna Maduka – ‘Nne-Ka
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak
Best Short Film Or Online Video
Taiwo Ogunnimo – I Am The Prostitute Mama Described
Best Online Social Content Creator
Oga Sabinus – Mr Funny
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb- Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper- Morocco Omar
Best Movie (West Africa)
Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka and Raquel
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
The Rishantes’ – Dimbo Atiya