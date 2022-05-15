Sokoto govt suspends resumption of schools by one week

The Sokoto government has announced the suspension of the resumption of basic and secondary schools in the state by one week.

The suspension was announced via a statement by Ibrahim Iya, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on Sunday in Sokoto.

It said that the suspension was sequel to the 24-hour curfew declared by the government.

Schools are supposed to resume on Sunday and Monday, for boarding and day students.

It added that the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Bello Guiwa, directed all public and private schools to resume on May 22, for boarding and May 23, for day students.

“However, final year students who are supposed to begin their WAEC examination on Monday, 16th May, 2022, are not affected.

“Parents, teachers, SBMC’s and PTAs are expected to comply with the directive please,” it added.

The government had on Saturday, declared a 24-hour curfew on Sokoto metropolis, following violent protests by Muslim fanatics.

They were seeking the release of murder suspects arrested by security agencies for killing Deborah Yakubu, a Christian female student, on Thursday.

Ms Samuel, a 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was alleged to have blasphemed against Islam’s prophet Mohammad in a school WhatsApp group.