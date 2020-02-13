Photos of David Lyon at inauguration rehearsal before Supreme Court sack

Pictures have surfaced of David Lyon rehearsing for his inauguration before the Supreme Court sacked him as Bayelsa State governor-elect.

Okay.ng reports that the apex court on Thursday nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The five-man panel of the highest court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued Lyon.

Here are pictures of Lyon rehearsing at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yanagoa: