Steer clear of Bayelsa – PDP warns Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a warning to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to stay away from Bayelsa State.

Oshimhole had during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday threatened that nobody will be sworn in as governor of the state following the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked David Lyon as governor-elect.

The PDP in a statement by its national spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan reacted to Oshiomhole’s comment.

The party asked the APC national chairman to steer clear of Bayelsa “as his apparent plots to trigger violence in the state has failed.

“The people of Bayelsa State know as a fact that the INEC under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a dysfunctional political party like the APC,” the statement said.

The PDP advised Oshiomhole to be careful with his utterances “and not use any forms of venomous garrulity and clear misuse of language to destabilise our nation and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The PDP calls on the people of Bayelsa State to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.”