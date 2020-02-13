Oshiomhole says Nobody will be sworn in as governor in Bayelsa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said nobody is qualified to be sworn in as governor in Bayelsa State following the ruling of Supreme Court that sacked David Lyon.

Oshiomhole reacting to the decision of the apex court declared while speaking to reports in Abuja that “Nobody will be sworn in on Friday as the new governor in Bayelsa state.”

According to APC Chairman, the Supreme Court did not order that the PDP governorship candidate should be sworn in.

He said, “In this case, nobody apart from David Lyon meets desired spread as expressed by the Supreme Court.

“The next candidate who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one-quarter of the votes cast in that election.”

He added that: “Nobody has raised issues about whether or not David Lyon and his running mate won overwhelming majority in the said election. Issues of whether a chieftaincy title is part of a name or is not a name in our view couldn’t be a reason to dismissed the wishes of the great people of Bayelsa state who repose absolute confidence in the way in which they elected David Lyon and his running mate during the last governorship election,” he said.

“Let me also say that it is not a state secret, if as the supreme court has ruled, David Lyon cannot now be sworn in as the person who has the highest number of votes and the spread to be sworn in, it simply means from tomorrow there will be no government in Bayelsa state.

“But, as far as we know the next candidate, as the facts are before court, who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one quarter of the total lawful vote cast in that election in 2/3 of the local government councils in Bayelsa state. And, therefore from the fact available to us, in consultation with our lawyers, it is clear that there is no candidate that meet the requirements of the supreme court, which means no one can be sworn in legally tomorrow unless there is a delibrate abuse of the legal process.

“We have accordingly asked our lawyers to look at all the windows that exist in law, and take steps to ensure that the will of the people of Bayelsa state is not undermine on the alter of technicalities. I am not a lawyer and I don’t need to be one. When judges make judgement they are published and you can read and write. Even laymen like me can understand.”