[Photos] Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai gets married

Nobel laureate and girls’ education advocate, Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage to her partner, Asser Malik.

The Pakistani activist made this announcement via her Twitter handle on Tuesday while sharing pictures from the private Nikkai ceremony at home in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.

“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she captioned the photos below.