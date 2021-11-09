#AnambraDecides: Soludo emerges winner of supplementary election in Ihiala LGA

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 10, 2021
Charles Soludo

Charles Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra election, has won the supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

He polled a total of 8,283 votes to defeat Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 2,485 votes.

Soludo now has a total of over 105,000 votes in the Anambra Governorship Election.

Below is a breakdown of Ihiala result:

IHIALA LGA RESULT

Registered Voters— 148,361

Accredited Voters — 12,298

A— 261
AA— 07
AAC— 08
ADC— 11
ADP— 30
APC— 343
APGA— 8283
APM— 13
APP— 06
BP— 13
LP— 105
NNPP— 06
NRM— 06
PDP— 2485
PRP— 09
SDP— 60
YPP— 344
ZLP— 12

Total Valid Votes— 12,002

Rejected Votes— 267

Total Votes Cast— 12,269

