#AnambraDecides: Soludo emerges winner of supplementary election in Ihiala LGA

Charles Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra election, has won the supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

He polled a total of 8,283 votes to defeat Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 2,485 votes.

Soludo now has a total of over 105,000 votes in the Anambra Governorship Election.

Below is a breakdown of Ihiala result:

IHIALA LGA RESULT

Registered Voters— 148,361

Accredited Voters — 12,298

A— 261

AA— 07

AAC— 08

ADC— 11

ADP— 30

APC— 343

APGA— 8283

APM— 13

APP— 06

BP— 13

LP— 105

NNPP— 06

NRM— 06

PDP— 2485

PRP— 09

SDP— 60

YPP— 344

ZLP— 12

Total Valid Votes— 12,002

Rejected Votes— 267

Total Votes Cast— 12,269