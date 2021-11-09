#AnambraDecides: Soludo emerges winner of supplementary election in Ihiala LGA
Charles Soludo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra election, has won the supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area.
He polled a total of 8,283 votes to defeat Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 2,485 votes.
Soludo now has a total of over 105,000 votes in the Anambra Governorship Election.
Below is a breakdown of Ihiala result:
IHIALA LGA RESULT
Registered Voters— 148,361
Accredited Voters — 12,298
A— 261
AA— 07
AAC— 08
ADC— 11
ADP— 30
APC— 343
APGA— 8283
APM— 13
APP— 06
BP— 13
LP— 105
NNPP— 06
NRM— 06
PDP— 2485
PRP— 09
SDP— 60
YPP— 344
ZLP— 12
Total Valid Votes— 12,002
Rejected Votes— 267
Total Votes Cast— 12,269