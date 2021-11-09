Fountain of Life Church founder, Taiwo Odukoya loses wife to cancer

The founder of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has lost his wife, Nomthi Odukoya.

Odukoya made this announcement via his Instagram page on Tuesday night.

According to him, Nomthi died after battling cancer for two years.

He wrote: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life.

“I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory,

“Goodbye Nomthi.“

Pastor Taiwo had in 2005 lost his first wife, Bimbo Odukoya, in the Sosoliso plane crash.

He remarried Nomthi in 2015.