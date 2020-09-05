PHOTOS: Lagos Airport receives first int’l commercial flight since March

On Saturday, the first international commercial flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, since March.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian government announced that international flights will resume operations Saturday (today) since the closure of its airspace due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An aircraft operated by Middle East Airlines touched down at the Lagos airport exactly 02:27 pm.

The flight took off from Beirut, Lebanon.

